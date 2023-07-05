City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Holy Frit Movie Screening Event in South Pasadena

CityHallScoop

no comments

July 5, 2023

We’re excited to see ‘Holy Frit’ back in South Pasadena for another hometown screening on Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 pm at ReNew United Methodist Church (699 Monterey Rd).

The film winds its way through South Pasadena as it follows local artist Tim Carey and Judson Studios’ race to create a stained glass window the size of a basketball court for a $90 million mega-church in Kansas. Don’t miss this chance to see the award-winning, dramatic and comedic collision of art, business, religion, and human ambition, meet the South Pasadenans behind it, and learn what’s next for the film.

Limited seating is available. 

To watch the trailer, visit Holy Frit’s website

Screening tickets are $20 each and available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holy-frit-movie-screening-fundraiser-tickets-668526820717?aff=oddtdtcreator 

7/5/23

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: